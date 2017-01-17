Fowler: McIlroy’s absence no advantage

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Fowler: McIlroy’s absence no advantage

Northern Irish star may have been ruled out through injury but defending champ is taking nothing for granted in Abu Dhabi

Image Credit: AFP
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland greets the crowd on the 10th Tee during the BMW South African Open at Glendower Golf Club on January 12, 2017 in Johannesburg.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: The last-minute withdrawal of World No 2 Rory McIlroy from the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship with a rib injury will not take the sheen off the tournament, defending champion Rickie Fowler has said — and nor will it make it any easier to triumph, he insisted.

“No. You know, it’s one less top player in the world I’m going to have to beat, but the field here is one of the best on the European Tour. Three of the major champions from last year are here. It’s not going to be any easier to win,” said Fowler, who recalled that it was ‘fun’ to have McIlroy in contention with him last year at the capital course.

“It’s a bummer that Rory is not going to be able to play this week. He’s definitely a fan favourite and I love playing against him. We’ve had a lot of good battles and good times together. Like I said, hopefully he’s not out long and able to get back, and he’s obviously playing well. He played well last week,” added Fowler, who will be attempting to become the second player, following Martin Kaymer (2010-11), to make a successful defence of the title.

“It’s definitely nice to be back here. I had a few good tournaments after this last year, but individually I didn’t play as well as I would have liked to. It was definitely nice to get the win here to kick off the year. It would have been nice to kind of continue that form,” said the 28-year-old.

“2016 was still a great year. Getting to play in the Olympics to the World Cup and finally being part of a winning Ryder Cup Team. Europeans have been able to enjoy that. Definitely some great memories here and looking forward to making some more. I played okay here last year and I enjoy the golf course. Hopefully, like I said, nothing too crazy and we’ll be good to go for Thursday,” revealed Fowler, who since 2014, when he made the top five in all four Majors (Tiger Woods and Jordan Speith are the two other golfers to do so), has not been able to make any significant impact, a record that he is looking to get straight.

“The last couple years, the majors have been kind of the No. 1 point to look at, especially after ‘14, having good finishes there. So yeah, the majors, for me, that’s probably the No. 1 goal,” added Fowler, who feels that there are exciting times ahead for golf this season with Woods making a comeback.

“Tiger playing next week and then coming over here to play in Dubai, it’s nice to see him play well in the Bahamas. Excited to see him come back and be competitive. I know he’s itching to play as much as possible. Rory just needs to make sure he’s healthy and good to go.

“J.T.’s [Justin Thomas] gotten off to a decent start, so he’s going to have a good year if he keeps playing the way he’s playing. I appreciated him finally taking a week off so the rest of us could have a chance.”

More from Golf

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
HSBC
follow this tag on MGNHSBC
Rickie Fowler
follow this tag on MGNRickie Fowler
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Rory McIlroy
follow this tag on MGNRory McIlroy

filed under

GulfNewsSportGolf

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
HSBC
follow this tag on MGN
Rickie Fowler
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Rory McIlroy
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Golf

No practice, no problem as Stenson leads with 64

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Ronaldo wins FIFA best player award

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

30 killed as burning high-rise collapses in Iran

30 killed as burning high-rise collapses in Iran