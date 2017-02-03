Fitzpatrick upset that Tiger had to withdraw

Dubai: Matt Fitzpatrick was left gutted not to be teeing it up alongside Tiger Woods again on Friday after the former World No. 1 withdrew ahead of the second round due to back spasms.

The young Englishman had already enjoyed Thursday’s round alongside the legend, where he shot a 69 and Tiger got a 77, but he was expecting the dream to continue.

“Obviously I was upset by it,” said the 22-year-old. “I would have liked to have played another round with him and talked a little bit more, watched him play, the same as everybody else, I’m sure.

“I grew up watching him, so to be able to play with him yesterday and have the opportunity today but not being able to, was disappointing.

“I have no doubt that the large crowd that turned up on the first tee didn’t know that he’d withdrawn and were waiting for him to show up.

“They were probably a bit puzzled when only me and Danny Willett went off as a two.

“But obviously he has to do what’s right for him and hopefully everything’s all right with him and he’ll be back for the next tournament.”

Martin Kaymer also expressed sadness at Tiger’s plight.

“It’s just sad for the golf tournament and sad for us players to see one of the best players, probably the best player in our era, [withdraw].

“It’s a shame to see. But on one hand you want to see him play golf and on the other you don’t want to see him struggling, so it’s a tricky one,” added the German.