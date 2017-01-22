Mobile
England’s Tommy Fleetwood wins Abu Dhabi Championship

Fleetwood saw off Dustin Johnson to clinch the HSBC Championship

Image Credit: Reuters
Fleetwood's win was his first on the European Tour since the Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles in 2013
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: England’s Tommy Fleetwood played superb golf on the back nine on Sunday to win Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The 25-year-old won his second European Tour title three years after winning the 2013 Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles.

Fleetwood, ranked 102nd in the world, shot a five-under par 67 to tally 17-under par 271 for the tournament and beat world No3 Dustin Johnson (68) and 2014 champion Pablo Larrazabal (68) by one shot.

After making the turn at even-par, Fleetwood chipped in for an eagle on the 10th, and then added three more birdies for the biggest win of his career.

Three-time champion Martin Kaymer of Germany made an eagle at the last hole to tie Bernd Wiesberger (68) of Austria and Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand (69) in fourth place at 273.

