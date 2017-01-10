Dustin looking to build on last year’s success

PGA golfer Dustin Johnson also hailed the role that his younger brother Austin, who doubles up as his caddie, played in ensuring his success.

Abu Dhabi: World No. 3 Dustin Johnson couldn’t have asked for more from the 2016 season. It was clearly a breakthrough year for the American golfer after a decade-long PGA Tour career.

The biggest and the much-craved victory for the 32-year-old came in the US Open Championship at Oakmount Country Club. Johnson had come close to winning majors in the past, hence the success by a comfortable three shots was clearly overwhelming.

It was just the beginning though for Johnson, who simply grew in confidence after that triumph. He went on to win the World Golf Championship event — WGC-Bridgestone, BMW Championship and finished with the crowning glory — PGA Tour Player of the year honours.

“It has definitely been a fantastic year. Winning my first Major and being part of a victorious Ryder Cup team are two things I’ve dreamt about, so I’m delighted to have been able to achieve them,” said Johnson in an interview with Gulf News ahead of the HSBC Abu Dhabi Golf Championship to be held next week.

Popularly known as ‘DJ’ in the golfing circuit, Johnson walked away with a hefty pay cheque of around $9 million (Dh33 million) last year and only lost out in the season-ending Tour Championship for the $10 million FedEx Cup to Rory McIlroy. That loss against McIlroy also came after he messed up in the final round with a forgettable score of 73.

Johnson also hailed the role that his younger brother Austin, who doubles up as his caddie, played in ensuring his success. The strong camaraderie the duo share was clearly evident when Austin jumped into the waters during the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass to save brother Johnson two penalty stokes.

“It is also very special to achieve all that we did with my brother, Austin, by my side working together as a team. It is pretty amazing to get to share a year like we have had with your brother,” said Johnson, who was also honoured with the State’s Pro Athlete prize.

The newly acquired star status hadn’t changed things much but becoming a dad has been a life-changing experience, asserted Johnson. “Life hasn’t really changed at all in that. I’m the same although, I do have a lot more media commitments to do now.

“Becoming a dad has probably been the biggest change in my life, but it’s been great. I think after the near misses I had in my career, it was so good to finally win my first Major. Bringing home the Ryder Cup was also nice,” said Johnson, who is engaged to Paulina, the daughter of the NHL legend Wayne Gretzky and has a son Tatum.

Gretzky, a legend of his sport, has also left his mark on Johnson. “Wayne and I have a great relationship and we talk a lot. However, I mostly learn from him by just observing how he treats people and handles himself. He’s an amazing guy and I have certainly benefited from having him in my life,” said Johnson.

Asked if he is gunning for the world No. 1 spot, Johnson said: “I would love to achieve it but it isn’t my main goal. I think if you are out there winning regularly against top player fields, the ranking will take care of itself. You can’t play for ranking, just one day, one tournament at a time and look to do your best each week. I always feel that if I play my best golf, I will do just fine,” said Johnson, adding that he is somewhat like the golfers who set target at the beginning of the season.

“I guess yes, although I keep them to myself for the most part. Mainly, I just want to keep learning and improving and if I do those two things, the rest will take care of itself,” said Johnson, who also revealed that he was keen on making a strong debut in Abu Dhabi.

“I’m really looking forward to the week. I’ve heard only great things about the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship from the guys who have played it and I watched some of it last year and wanted to be there in 2017.

“I like a challenge and don’t mind playing in the wind. I live in Florida, so I play a lot in windy, sunny conditions. I’m just excited about the chance to compete against the world’s best players on a great, well-conditioned golf course, which will be the case at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.”