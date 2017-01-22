Mobile
DJ happy with a second place finish on debut

Johnson, Larrazabal impress with last-day heroics

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: World No. 3 Dustin Johnson gave enough evidence of his potential this season with a sensational performance on debut at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship for joint second place with Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal.

The American, who was one shot behind the leader England’s Tyrrell Hatton, went through the first seven holes without a birdie and very few would have given him a chance.

However, after a birdie on the eight he came roaring back into contention with an exceptional back nine. A birdie on the 13 was followed with a bogey on 15 but he compensated for that mess with a birdie on the 16th.

A stunning eagle on the final hole spoke volumes of his ability to turn the tide in his favour and could end his hunt for the No. 1 spot this season.

“Yeah, I’m happy with the game. It’s going to keep getting better. I’m happy with the way I played and the way I finished. Obviously, I made a really bad bogey there on the par 3, 15. But other than that, it was a pretty solid day. Didn’t really make any putts until the last hole,” said DJ adding that, he was looking forward to next week at Torrey Pines.

DJ is well aware of how close he had come to clinch a title on debut in the desert and felt that his front nine effort was disappointing by his standards.

“Didn’t really make any birdies on the front nine. If I could have shot 1-under on the front - had some good lucks. Just didn’t make any putts until the 18th, a 20-footer for eagle,” said DJ ,who has 12 PGA Tour wins and a major championship against his name.

Larrazabal, the winner here in 2014, had eight birdies in all in the final round - including two back-to-back in the last two holes. It was, however, the two bogeys each on the front and back that hurt his chances of a repeat glory in Abu Dhabi.

“I gave it my best. I never gave up, and obviously I didn’t play my best, but I tried my best, holding some putts, holding the chip-in on 14. Tried to stay in the pace,” said Larrazabal adding that, his four bogeys on Sunday afternoon was way too many.

“A 3-putt on 6, you know, it killed me a little bit. But I’m very proud the way I played. It’s not easy to play with a guy that hits it 60 metres over you all the time. But it was very fun, very fun. I had a lot of fun.”

It was a case of so-close-yet-so far for Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat, who was in the reckoning all through the tournament.

“Well, maybe a little bit disappointed. You know, you’ve got a chance to be up on the top and a good start on first couple holes. But can’t get anymore on the back,” said Aphibarnrat adding, “A good start, beginning of the day, jump up to the top. Martin was doing well. The scoring changed a lot in our group. It was good fun.

“Tommy is playing quite well, solid golf on the back nine. That’s the way to make the top done. I was happy with the way I’m playing and the way I start the season.”

