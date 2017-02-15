Mobile
Different formats of play are fine but nothing beats tradition

Spieth has been in outstanding form so far this season

Gulf News
 

We are in Perth this week for the inaugural ISPS Handa World Super 6, the first of two exciting new tournaments announced by the European Tour for this season.

The event is a combination of traditional stroke play format — to be played on the first three days — followed by a knockout match play format in the fourth and final round.

We will have a regular cut after 36 holes, before the field is further reduced to the top 24 players following 54 holes. Those remaining then play a six-hole shootout, with the winners progressing to the next round until the last man standing is crowned the new World Super 6 Perth champion.

Earlier this week, the European Tour also unveiled the GolfSixes, a two-day tournament featuring 16 country-based teams of two players each. It will be played in greensomes match play format with the teams playing round-robin group matches on one day, followed by the knockout stage the next day. That tournament will take place in London in the first week of May.

This is another concept I like. The country angle in the tournament will surely ensure there is a massive interest in the tournament. We all know how the Ryder Cup and the Presidents Cup have been able to grow because of that one element.

I am a great fan of the time-tested stroke play format that is followed by most professional tournaments. I really think 72 holes is just the right amount to test and find a true champion.

Having said that, I love the match play format as well. It is something that we grew up playing in various golf clubs. However, match play in professional golf has its limitations — like the top seeds getting knocked out in the first round itself — and hence, we do not have many such events. They are like novelties.

Which is what I think these new formats being tried out by European Tour should be... novelties. I do welcome innovation, but I just hope they do not become a norm. In an effort to attract new fans to the sport, we cannot risk losing the ones we already have.

Moving on, what a phenomenal show Jordan Spieth put up on the final day of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am! He did lead by six shots going into Sunday’s round, but we all know how ephemeral leads can be in golf.

However, Spieth almost won without breaking into a sweat. It was the most assured 18 holes of frontrunning that I have seen in recent times. There was absolutely not a single wobble as he hit one green in regulation after another, made his putts, and moved on.

There has been a lot of talk around the form of Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas lately, but it’s time to add Spieth in that bracket. He has played four tournaments this year, and he has finished inside the top four in all of them. Given how well he plays the Augusta National, I’d say he is the overwhelming pre-tournament favourite right now.

(Jeev Milkha Singh is a four-time champion on the European Tour)

