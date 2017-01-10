Mobile
Woods effect sees Omega Dubai Desert Classic ticket sales soar

Organisers advise golf fans to get in early

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Ticket sales have picked up pace for the Omega Dubai Desert Classic following the announcement that Tiger Woods will be playing in the tournament at Emirates Golf Club from February 2-5.

As well as the 14-time Major winner, the 28th edition of the event will also feature World No.2 Rory McIlroy, Open champion Henrik Stenson and Masters winner Danny Willett, who is also defending champion.

Organisers Golf in Dubai are calling on fans to buy tickets online and well in advance via www.dubaidesertclassic.com.

Daily tickets are Dh175, whereas a season pass, including all four days and the Pro-Am on February 1, are Dh675. Tickets to the Pro-Am alone cost Dh75.

Members of golf round reservation website Golf Citizen receive 10 per cent discount and can purchase their tickets via golfcitizen.com.

Those aged 18 and under enter free if accompanied by an adult holding a valid ticket.

Hospitality overlooking the practice green and first tee is also on sale with packages starting from Dh695 daily or Dh2995 for the full tournament, this can be booked via the tournament website.

Fans can keep up with all the action via the big screen in the tournament village where there will also be food and beverage outlets, children’s activities and golf clinics, various golf equipment and apparel distributors will also be present.

“With so many big names in the field, we expect a great turn out of fans on all tournament days,” said Mohammad Juma Bu Amim, vice-chairman and chief executive officer of Golf in Dubai.

“We have been fielding requests from a number of travel agencies, tour companies and golf fans from around the world who want to visit Dubai to be part of the family atmosphere during the tournament,” he added.

