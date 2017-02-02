Thomas on course for historic cut

Rayhan Thomas watches his shot on the ninth hole during the first round at the Emirates Golf Club.

Dubai: India’s Rayhan Thomas is on course to become only the second UAE-based amateur to make the cut at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic after carding an opening round of four under par 68 on Thursday.

England’s Matthew Turner first achieved the feat in 2009 before finishing tied for 51st on level par, 19 strokes behind then champion Rory McIlroy.

Thomas, 17, now promises to replicate Turner’s effort after carding three birdies and a bogey on either nine to stand tied for eighth in the leaderboard three strokes off leader Sergio Garcia.

He teed off with fellow Indian players, Anirban Lahiri and Shiv Chawrasia, who are both professionals on the European Tour, but scored better than them with Lahiri ending day one on three under 69, and Chawrasia on five over 77.

“I’m not really thinking about making the cut, but it would be awesome if I could do it in my home open,” said Thomas, who qualified to play in this event after winning last year’s Mena Golf Tour Amateur Order of Merit.

Having come close to making the cut in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship two weeks ago — where he also qualified courtesy of his Mena success — he said he was now better placed to reach the weekend for the first time in a professional European Tour event.

“Abu Dhabi gave me a bit of confidence because I played well there, around the cut line, but today it felt really good to get off to a hot start. I just feel more comfortable here with this being my home course.

“Now I just have to play like I did today. Stick to my game plan. It worked today so it can work tomorrow,” added Thomas, who is also the first amateur and youngest player to win a Mena Tour event.

Even though he’s played the Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club numerous times, he said playing in championship conditions made it tough.

“Off those tees it’s a bit different. When I used to play it’s off the blue tees, the rough is not up, the greens are not this fast. It’s a slightly different course off those tees in these conditions, but it helps to have a little course knowledge.”