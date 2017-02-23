Consistent Johnson is a strong and deserved No. 1

Last week was just brilliant for golf — we got a new world No. 1 in Dustin Johnson and the inaugural World Super 6 Perth, which featured a new format, turned out to be extremely successful.

It would only be appropriate if I begin with Dustin, who climbed to the top of the world order in professional golf after winning the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club.

This eventuality was bound to happen sooner rather than later. Dustin’s been an epitome of consistency ever since his first full season as a professional on the PGA Tour. The fact that he has the longest winning streak (at least one win each season for the past 10 seasons) among active players speaks volumes about his abilities.

However, what was often questioned was his mindset in the majors. He led several big events in the past, only to falter towards the end. All that changed at Oakmont last year when he won the US Open on a very difficult golf course by three shots. Since that time in June last year, the floodgates seemed to have opened — he has won four times and has had eight top-10 finishes.

Of course, Dustin has loads and loads of talent. But where he really scores over others is his athleticism. He is easily one of the strongest, and yet most flexible, players on the Tour. I have read a story about the American that he could have walked into any sports team in his school and college days. I think we are lucky that he finally chose to stay with golf.

Because he is so powerfully built, a powerful swing comes easily to him. I don’t mean to say to hit the ball miles like Dustin, you have got to be as muscular as him, but his natural athleticism definitely helps.

Fans are in awe of his driving prowess, but there is a lot more to his game. I think he is an exceptionally good putter as well, especially from the five-to-15 feet range. He really is a complete package, and he is on top of his game right now.

The World Super 6 Perth made a fantastic debut on the European Tour. I thought the players and the fans clearly bought into the concept of the combination of strokeplay and match play format. There definitely was a lot of emotions involved, with the players having to go through two cuts, then a series of one-on-one matches.

I thought it was fitting that Brett Rumford, who played so well over the strokeplay part and led by five shots after 54 holes, also prevailed in the shoot-outs. Justice prevailed this time, but it will not always be the case, but that is something we players have to live up to.

I was one of the 24 players who managed to make it to the Sunday, and I even made it to the shoot-out hole. I’d say there are a few logistical issues that need to be resolved with the final day, but they are more to do with players and do not take away anything from the fan experience. Overall, I’d say the new experiment was a massive success.

— Jeev Milkha Singh is a four-time champion on the European Tour