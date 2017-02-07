Butch Harmon ties up with Gems Academy

Dubai: Dubai Sports City and The Butch Harmon School of Golf have announced an exclusive partnership with Gems Sports Academy Dubai which will see high school aged students benefiting from expert training and coaching at the facility in Dubai Sports City.

As well as training, The Butch Harmon School of Golf will also be preparing young golfers for the next steps of their professional and academic career by providing their players with support through a new scholarship programme.

The partnership will see highly-trained staff at the golf school steer each young player towards a potential scholarship in the US by developing their skills and linking them to the right college through a network of universities whilst attending Gems Sports Academy, that is also based in Dubai Sports City.

The Butch Harmon School of Golf has already produced some incredible talent such as local rising golf star Rayhan Thomas, who currently trains at The Els Club. The 17-year old, coached by Justin Parsons, has already competed in major competitions such as the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and most recently the Omega Dubai Desert Classic where he made it to the final day of play.

Parsons, Director of Instruction at The Butch Harmon School of Golf, said: “Since opening in 2009, we have been passionate about delivering developmental golf programmes for young players. With the link to Gems Sports Academy, we can now work with some of the most talented players in the region and help them to attain scholarships to the US.”

Meanwhile, the Troon managed, Els Club based at the Dubai Sports City has disclosed that a number of its members will receive a return on their initiation fee via the unique membership model that will see each of them receive up to Dhs20,000.

Unlike many golf clubs in the Middle East, The Els Club offers a membership model where members receive a return on their initiation fee for individual, family and corporate memberships upon their transfer.