Aphibarnrat well on course for more riches

Thailand star shot 70 for 12 under and was tied on second spot

Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News
Kiradech Aphibarnrat from Thailand watches his shot in the third round at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club yesterday. The 27-year-old is tied second behind Tyrrell Hatton.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat, known as Asian John Daly, has brightened his prospect of buying himself some more of his expensive Richard Mille watches he has longed for.

He shot 70 for 12 under and was tied on second spot with US Open champion Dustin Johnson, German Martin Kaymer, Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal and England’s Tommy Fleetwood.

Aphibarnat, who recently brought a white Ferrari on the request of his wife to stand out on the roads of Thailand, had expressed earlier in the week that he needs to win more tournament on the European Tour fulfil his desire for high hand timepieces. And yesterday he was all smiles following his remarkable run of form.

“I was really focusing on the game and to play well because I can spend on more watches. Just wanted to make sure I’m on the Order of Merit list early. I want to make it more because the Richard Mille prize is so high,” said Aphibarnrat sporting a broad grin.

Aphibarnrat, apart from his expensive desires, also wants to do well on the European Tour for his country and set an example for the next generation of the youth in Thailand.

“Of course, it is very important for my country and there are many in the new generation who look forward to me on the Tour. I believe that few more players from Thai can make it big and stand at the same position where I’m at the moment. So I try to do everything in the best of abilities that can make Thailand proud,” said Aphibarnrat, who has three wins on The European Tour under his belt.

Other Asian golfers who were creating waves at the capital course was Korean Byeong-Hun An, who finished with 11 under after three rounds.

“I’m pleased, except the last hole. It wasn’t an easy 2-putt from the front of the green, but other than that, I think I putted great. My putting speed was good. I hit some good shots, and when I hit some bad shots, I got a nice up-and-down,” said AN adding that, he drove better than the last two days and was hoping to drive better on the final day.

An was of the view that his game got the much needed momentum after getting over with the first couple of holes quickly.

“I had some good first couple of holes the last three days. I’ve made some good birdies on 3 and 4 today. Bogey-free is always good. I bogeyed No. 5 twice already and said, okay, let’s just try to make par. I’ve been driving it off-line the last few days, and it makes it so much harder when you’re in the rough. The wind direction changed a little bit, makes it easier. I drove it better and that’s why the scores were lower.”

India’s SSP Chawrasia completely lost his way on the back nine despite surviving the threat of missing the cut after round two. The three-time European Tour winner and current Hero Indian Open champion, Chawrasia, was tied 73rd after he shot five-over 77 in the third round.

