Amazing amateurs ready to take on superstars at Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Abu Dhabi: The 2016 US Amateur champion, the Australian Curtis Luck, and UAE-based Indian Rayhan Thomas will take on the world’s best players at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

The two amateurs have received invitations from Abu Dhabi Sports Council to feature in the 126-man field from January 19-22. They will have the fantastic experience of pitting their wits against the world number 2, Rory McIlroy; US Open champion, Dustin Johnson; Open Champion and world no. 4, Henrik Stenson; defending champion, Rickie Fowler; and US Masters winner, Danny Willett.

Luck, 20, shot to prominence when he won the US Amateur Championship last August, but it wasn’t just the victory that grabbed the golfing world’s attention.

All square at the half-way mark in the 36-hole final, the Australian went on to win 6 & 5 with a dominating performance. Luck is no stranger to playing with the pros either; he won the 2016 Western Australia Open on the PGA Tour of Australasia to further signal his arrival on the global stage.

Luck, currently second in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, has already sealed his place in three of 2017’s four Majors after his breakthrough win at the US Amateur Championship, a tournament previously won by the likes of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

“2017 is going to be a massive year for me and playing in Abu Dhabi is a great place to start,” said the young Australian. “The field is looking really strong so I’m looking forward to testing myself against some of the best players in the world right now. It’s an amazing opportunity and hopefully I can set the tone for the rest of the season with a good performance.”

Born and raised in Dubai, the 17-year-old Indian golfer Rayhan Thomas is no stranger to the Middle East’s courses. He made history in 2016 when he became the first amateur to win a MENA Tour Event, with his victory at the Dubai Creek Open in September.

Thomas said: “It’s going to be an unforgettable experience to be able to make my European Tour debut in front of a home crowd here in the UAE, especially with the likes of Rory and Dustin in the field. I’m just going to make sure I focus on my game and give the best account of myself that I can; I can’t wait to get out on the course.”

Luck and Thomas will hope to draw inspiration from last year’s tournament, where then-amateur Bryson DeChambeau thrilled the Abu Dhabi crowds with a stunning eight-under 64 on the first day to take the lead. The American went into the weekend tied-second with Rory McIlroy before Fowler’s impressive final-round performance saw him lift the famous Falcon Trophy.

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is owned by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and tickets and and tailored packages are available from www.ticketmaster.ae/artist/abu-dhabi-hsbc-championship-tickets/929325 at Dh50 for a daily pass and Dh150 for a four-day pass.

Guests staying at any Abu Dhabi hotel over the Championship period enter free. For more information, visit www.abudhabigolfchampionship.com.