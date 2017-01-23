Abu Dhabi gets a thumbs-up from top golfers

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Abu Dhabi gets a thumbs-up from top golfers

Hopefully I’ll be back next year, Dustin Johnson says

Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News
New winners, like England’s Tommy Fleetwood this year, is a testimony to the immense progress the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship has made since its inception in 2006.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship is no longer the domain of the likes of Martin Kaymers and Paul Caseys. New winners, like England’s Tommy Fleetwood this year, is a testimony to the immense progress the championship has made since its inception in 2006.

Tournament Director Peter German needs a lot of credit for the role that he has played in dishing out fresh challenges with his ‘refinements’ over the years. A big purse and a star-studded field has been a huge plus in garnering a reputation among the golfers to look forward to on the European Tour.

The victory has taken Fleetwood from 102nd in the rankings to just outside the top 50 and his assessment of playing the capital course was: “It definitely makes this course easy when you’re hitting greens, because it’s tricky. The greens are perfect, but they are firm and they are fast.

“You want to avoid sort of — you want to avoid chipping or hitting bunker shots as much as you can; and if you’re not going to make many bogeys, which you shouldn’t do if you hit the greens,” said Fleetwood, who missed the cut thrice in his past six appearances.

For World No. 3 Dustin Johnson also, the sailing wasn’t that easy and he acknowledged it is a course where one needs a few rounds to adapt. DJ, who is normally very good at making the most on par-fives, couldn’t capitalise. His stunning finish with an eagle on the 18th, however, showed that he was very much getting in the zone towards the end.

“I enjoyed it. Hopefully I’ll be back next year. I like the golf course. I think it sets up well for me now, now that I’ve played it a few times, get a little more comfortable on it and what lines I need to take off the tee and what clubs to hit,” said Johnson, whose company would have inspired Larrazabal, the 2014 Champion, to come good in the final round.

European No. 1 Henrik Stenson, despite figuring in all the 11 editions, has still not found the key to success here at the capital course and had to once again leave with ‘mixed feelings.’ After finishing joined eighth with 13-under along with his compatriot Peter Hanson and England Lee Westwood, Stenson said: “I think I played good enough to potentially go all the way this week, but at the same time, I played 18 holes in six weeks and that was the Pro-Am here on Wednesday. You’re going to make one or two little mistakes when you haven’t played much golf, and given that, I’m really happy with the state of my game and managing to be up in contention,” said the 40-year-old.

For Martin Kaymer, who had once made Abu Dhabi his backyard, the tournament was clearly his first stop in his quest for redemption. He was in the mix all through but still not good enough to win. His inability to hold his nerves at the crush was evident. This weak chink has repeatedly come to the fore and left him dry without a title for three years now.

“I made a couple of mistakes. The bogeys I made were really from nowhere. It was a 9-iron on the ninth hole, and then pitching wedge, or a gap wedge, actually, on 13.

“Bogey on the par 5 on 10, you never really want that. And then kind of like I was almost out of the tournament. I was just trying to give myself chances, hoping for a couple putts to drop in. That didn’t quite happen,” said the German.

The rise of Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Korean Wang Jeunghun and Byeong Hun An was reassurance that Asian golf is heading in the right direction. Aphibarnrat’s 15-under for joint fourth with Kaymer and Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger, speaks volumes of his ability to keep doing well on European Tour.

For the UAE golf, the invitation handed out to Indian expat Rayhan Thomas was one of the biggest positives to come out from this event. The 17-year-old, born and brought up in Dubai, grasped that opportunity with both hands. Though he didn’t make the cut, the golf that he dished out to stay on par in the round before finish three over, showed that the youngster has a cool head on his shoulders.

More from Golf

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Henrik Stenson
follow this tag on MGNHenrik Stenson
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
HSBC
follow this tag on MGNHSBC
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsSportGolf

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Henrik Stenson
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
HSBC
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Golf

Sharjah hosts first European Senior Tour event

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Huge turnout for Dubai Marathon

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs