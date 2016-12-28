Zanetti has faith in Chinese owners to return Inter to the top

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Zanetti has faith in Chinese owners to return Inter to the top

Nerazzuri’s vice-president says he sees a future with a lot of prospects for Serie A strugglers

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Javier Zanetti speaks at a session on ‘Successful Requirements for Professional Players’.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Inter Milan’s vice-president Javier Zanetti has tipped the club’s Chinese owners to get the Nerazzuri back to the top again.

Nanjing-based Suning Holdings Group, China’s largest privately owned retail firm, acquired a majority share of the Italian club in June, but the turnaround hasn’t been immediate.

Frank de Boer was sacked in November while the club was 12th in Serie A. Under his replacement Stefano Pioli they have gained five places in the domestic league, winning four of the last five games, but they also finished bottom of their Europa League group.

Speaking in general about Asian ownership of European clubs at the Dubai International Sports Conference on Wednesday, Argentinian-born former defender Zanetti, 43, who made over 600 appearances for Inter between 1995 and 2014, said: “I think it’s very important because it will allow European football to grow.

“I’m vice president of Inter which is owned by a very serious Chinese group with a lot of ambition. They want to start a new cycle and make history at Inter and I hope we are able to achieve that because I see a future with a lot of prospects and great results.

“We all have to work together to serve the owners. The club is already important,” he added of Inter, who have won 18 league titles and three Champions League honours, the last of which were both won in 2010. “But we want to have better achievements above that, which will allow Inter through its values to be a very important club in world football again.

“In the last few years we’ve made a lot of changes but now we have a very serious Chinese group in with clear ideas and I hope we can all work together and do a good job so that Inter can fight to be at the top again and be a protagonist in the most important competitions.”

More from Serie A

tags from this story

Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Serie A
follow this tag on MGNSerie A
Europa League
follow this tag on MGNEuropa League
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballSerie A

tags

Champions League
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Serie A
follow this tag on MGN
Europa League
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Serie A

Juventus set to sign Genoa midfielder Rincon

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan