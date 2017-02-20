Mihajlovic leaps to Hart defence after Roma romp

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Mihajlovic leaps to Hart defence after Roma romp

Despite letting in four, Torino boss absolves on-loan goalkeeper of blame

Gulf News
 

Milan: Torino coach Sinisa Mihajlovic leapt to the defence of Joe Hart on Sunday despite the England goalkeeper shipping four goals in a 4-1 defeat to Serie A title hopefuls Roma.

“We were never going to cause an upset by winning here tonight because Roma are better than us and are undefeated at home all season,” Mihajlovic told Sky Sport.

“The quality of their players made the difference, to the extent that Hart, who wasn’t able to make one save, conceded four goals.”

Edin Dzeko, a former teammate of Hart’s at Manchester City, beat the on-loan Englishman on 10 minutes with a low strike from the edge of the area.

Further goals from Mohamed Salah and Leandro Paredes, who struck a volley low from 35 yards, put the hosts firmly in control by half-time.

Although Maxi Lopez hit a late consolation, Francesco Totti set Radja Nainggolan up for Roma’s fourth in the dying minutes to wrap up a forgettable night’s work at the Stadio Olimpico for Hart.

Roma are back up to second place at seven points behind leaders Juventus, while Torino lost ground to their rivals for a place in next season’s Europa League.

Mihajlovic’s men are ninth on 35 points.

More from Serie A

tags from this story

Francesco Totti
follow this tag on MGNFrancesco Totti
Edin Dzeko
follow this tag on MGNEdin Dzeko
Serie A
follow this tag on MGNSerie A
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballSerie A

tags

Francesco Totti
follow this tag on MGN
Edin Dzeko
follow this tag on MGN
Serie A
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Serie A

Genoa sack Juric, appoint Mandorlini

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore