Allegri warns Juventus not to let points sail away

Milan: Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri warned against throwing the three points won against Inter “into the sea” ahead of the Serie A leaders’ visit to relegation-haunted Crotone on Wednesday, kick-off 9pm UAE time.

Juventus, bidding for a record sixth consecutive Serie A crown, stretched their lead at the top to six points over Napoli with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Inter Milan in Turin on Sunday.

Their fixture at Crotone was postponed due to the Italian Super Cup final against AC Milan in December.

Ahead of a game that could see Napoli and Roma fall further out of contention, Allegri said only a win will do.

“There’s only one result we’re looking for, otherwise it would be like throwing the three points we won against Inter into the sea,” Allegri told media in Turin Tuesday.

“Crotone lose a lot of points late on in games, that means they’re a balanced side, who are difficult to break down. If we don’t approach this game the right way, it will be difficult to win it.”

Allegri is set to retain the attack-minded 4-2-3-1 formation that has paid off of late but will ring the changes for Crotone, who sit second from bottom of the table nine points from safety.

Defender Giorgio Chiellini [fatigue] and Claudio Marchisio (back) are both set to be rested while Croatian starlet Marko Pjaca is given a rare start up front.

Fit-again Dani Alves is set to return in place of Swiss defender Stephan Lichtsteiner while Chiellini’s absence should give Daniele Rugani a starting place.

AC Milan beat Juventus to win the Super Cup and play their catch-up fixture at Bologna on Wednesday.

Vincenzo Montella’s men suffered a third straight defeat Sunday with a 1-0 San Siro loss to Sampdoria, dropping to eighth at 17 points off the pace.

Bologna welcome the Rossoneri desperate to make amends for a 7-1 home rout by Napoli on Saturday that left Roberto Donadoni’s men in 13th place.