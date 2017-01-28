Mobile
West Ham signs striker Snodgrass

Joins from Premier League rivals Sunderland

Gulf News
 

London: West Ham have made forward Robert Snodgrass their second signing of the January transfer window.

The 29-year-old Scot joined for £10.2 million (Dh47.8 million) from Premier League rival Sunderland on a contract through June 2020.

Defender Jose Fonte has also signed this month for Slaven Bilic’s West Ham, who are 10th in the standings in their first season at London’s Olympic Stadium.

Snodgrass says “the owners and the manager are trying to build something here and I just can’t wait to get started. I feel this is a club with real ambition, with the new stadium, great players and a manager of his calibre.”

Ahead of the transfer window closing on Tuesday, there is still uncertainty over the future of midfielder Dimitri Payet, who wants to return to Marseille.

