Wenger to coach next season, even if he leaves Arsenal

London: Arsene Wenger wants to continue coaching next season, even if it’s not at Arsenal.

The 67-year-old Frenchman’s contract with Arsenal expires at the end of the season. He has yet to commit to extending a reign that began in 1996, saying a decision is expected by April.

“No matter what happens, I will manage next season,” Wenger said on Friday. “Is it here or somewhere else that’s absolutely for sure?”

The pressure has intensified on Wenger since a 5-1 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, leaving Arsenal facing a seventh straight elimination in the last 16. Arsenal have never won the European Cup and have not won the Premier League trophy since 2004.

“Even if I go, Arsenal will not win every single game in the future,” Wenger said. “That’s part of it, you have to accept that. As much as it hurts to lose games.”

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke told The Associated Press last year that the club is “all very high on Arsene,” but sections of the fan base have been calling for Wenger to leave for some time.

“That’s an eternal debate when you are somewhere for a long time and there is a big disappointment,” Wenger said. “What’s important is the club makes the right decision for the future.”

Wenger maintained that he has had “many opportunities to go somewhere else” during his Arsenal career but was committed to the north London club, overseeing the move to the Emirates Stadium from Highbury in 2006.

“I care about this club and I care about its future and I think it is very important the club is always in safe hands,” Wenger said. “Is it me or somebody else?”

Arsenal are fourth in the Premier League and next play on Monday in the FA Cup against fifth-tier non-league club Sutton United in south London.

Like most of his teammates, Sutton midfielder Craig Eastmond will be looking out for the big names when Arsenal turn up for their fifth round game.

The difference is that the 26-year-old part-timer might be a familiar face to some of the Arsenal players too.

Eastmond joined Arsenal’s academy at 11 and played 10 matches for the first team, including a Champions League group stage game at Shakhtar Donetsk in 2010 and an FA Cup fourth round match at Stoke City.

In November 2010, he came on as a 73rd minute substitute for Robin van Persie in a 2-0 League Cup win over Wigan Athletic.

At Shakhtar’s Donbass Arena, Eastmond started alongside Jack Wilshere — now on loan to Bournemouth — with Theo Walcott on the wing. He headed into his own net and was hauled off after 59 minutes.

Spain’s World Cup winner Cesc Fabregas, now with Chelsea, was another teammate while England’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remains a friend.

“It’s just amazing really, because when I left there I didn’t think I’d play against Arsenal again ever in my career,” Eastmond, who has suffered plenty of injuries in his career, told Reuters at a media day.

“That’s what I had in my head.

“It’s one of my dreams come true, to play against Arsenal... It’s one of those ones where obviously it’s going to be good seeing those faces again and hopefully they recognise me,” he added.

“Hopefully [Oxlade-Chamberlain] is there so I can talk to him because he’s a friend that I know. And Francis Coquelin as well because he was there with me from the FA youth cup days so I know him very well.”

Eastmond signed a long-term contract extension with Arsenal in 2010 but went to Millwall on loan in 2011 and then Wycombe Wanderers and Colchester United before Arsene Wenger let him go in 2013.

He joined Sutton in 2015, making his 50th appearance last November and was voted player of the month by supporters, but has not given up on an eventual return to the higher echelons.

“I’m trying to open doors so I can get another chance to get back into the league, one way or the other. This is another chance, especially live on TV and a lot of people will be watching,” he said.