Wednesday rout Birmingham to boost play-off push

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Wednesday rout Birmingham to boost play-off push

On-loan Boro striker Rhodes inspires a 3-0 win

Gulf News
 

London: Sheffield Wednesday consolidated their position in the Championship play-off places as on-loan Middlesbrough striker Jordan Rhodes inspired a 3-0 win over Birmingham on Friday.

Rhodes and Sam Winnall showed why Wednesday brought in the pair during the January transfer window as they both bagged their first goals for the club at Hillsborough.

Rhodes opened the scoring early on and fellow striker Winnall, a 500,000-pounds capture from Barnsley, doubled the lead after the break. Adam Reach added Wednesday’s third late on to ensure his side moved five points clear of seventh-placed Norwich in the fight for a top six finish.

More from Premier League

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League
norwich city

Also In Premier League

Chelsea draw with Burnley to extend lead

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

10 unusual bans across the world

10 unusual bans across the world

New exam pattern in CBSE schools from April

New exam pattern in CBSE schools from April

Holiday mood? Get discount on UAE hotels

Holiday mood? Get discount on UAE hotels

Unstable weather likely to prevail this week

Unstable weather likely to prevail this week

Pictures: US dam in danger of failing

Pictures: US dam in danger of failing

Arabtec results trigger Dubai market meltdown

Arabtec results trigger Dubai market meltdown