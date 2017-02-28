To be or not to be? Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

To be or not to be? Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester

Assistant coach provided perfect audition to save side’s season of discontent

Image Credit: AFP
Craig Shakespeare
Gulf News
 

London: Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers’ favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday’s impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.

Assistant coach since 2011, Shakespeare is now 5-4 favourite ahead of Dutchman Guus Hiddink, former England manager Roy Hodgson and Nigel Pearson, the man who was succeeded by Ranieri.

“It appears that the shortlist for Leicester manager is down to four with Craig Shakespeare leading the way following Leicester’s victory over Liverpool,” a spokesman for bookmakers William Hill said on Tuesday.

As job interviews go, Shakespeare could hardly have done better on Monday as champions Leicester produced their best display of the season in the Premier League.

Jamie Vardy scored twice and Danny Drinkwater once as Leicester ended a run of five successive defeats to move out of the relegation zone.

“I have said before that, do I think I’m capable of it? Yes. Does it faze me? No,” Shakespeare said.

“But I think it is the powers-that-be, the owners, who decide and do their job, it is their diligence to look. I am sure they will do that.”

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Leicester City
follow this tag on MGNLeicester City
Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Roy Hodgson
follow this tag on MGNRoy Hodgson
Liverpool
follow this tag on MGNLiverpool

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Leicester City
follow this tag on MGN
Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Roy Hodgson
follow this tag on MGN
Liverpool
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Premier League

Guardiola rules out Hart return

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays