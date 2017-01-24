Mobile
Sunderland sign Lescott until end of season

Former Everton defender, without a club since November after leaving AEK Athens, rejoins old boss Moyes

Gulf News
 

London: Sunderland have signed former England defender Joleon Lescott on a short-term contract to help their relegation fight, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old, who was out of contract, has joined until the end of the season and will be reunited with his former manager at Everton, David Moyes, who is now in charge of Sunderland.

Lescott left Aston Villa last year and signed for AEK Athens, but injury restricted him to four matches for the Greek team and he has been without a club since November.

Sunderland are bottom of the table with 15 points from 22 games, three points adrift of safety.

— Reuters

