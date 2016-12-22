Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Struggling Crystal Palace sack Pardew

Former England boss Allardyce favourite for the job

Gulf News
 

London: Alan Pardew has been sacked as Crystal Palace manager with the club just above the relegation places, the Premier League side’s chairman Steve Parish said on Thursday.

Pardew, 55, guided Palace to last season’s FA Cup final where they lost to Manchester United in extra time but their Premier League form this term has been poor.

They have won just four of their 17 matches and only one of their last 11, and are presently only a point above the relegation places.

The immediate frontrunner to replace Pardew appeared to be Sam Allardyce, whose England reign lasted just one match before he had to resign after making ill-advised remarks to undercover reporters.

“I would like to put on record our sincere gratitude for the tremendous service Alan has given us, both in his time here as manager and previously as a player,” said Parish in a statement published on the club website.

“Following a fantastic second half of 2014/15, the 2015/16 season culminated in only narrowly missing out on winning the FA Cup as well as securing our Premier League place for a record breaking fourth time.”

Parish said Pardew, who played for the club as well and described his return when appointed manager in early 2015 as a homecoming, had left a legacy which would benefit Palace for years to come.

“During his tenure Alan’s hard work and dedication were without question, he has improved so many areas of the club and we wish him the very best for the future,” said Parish.

“With games now coming thick and fast over the holiday period the club are hoping to put someone in place as quickly as possible but have nothing to say about a replacement at this time.”

Pardew, whose previous managerial jobs include West Ham United, Southampton and Newcastle United, said his “special bond” with the Eagles had not been affected by the ending of his managerial reign.

“I would just like to take the opportunity to thank everybody at Crystal Palace for their fantastic support,” said Pardew.

“In particular a big thanks to the players who gave me absolutely everything and Steve Parish and his Board.

“Personally I have a lot of good feelings for this football Club and am sad that my time there has ended.”

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Southampton
follow this tag on MGNSouthampton
Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Crystal Palace
follow this tag on MGNCrystal Palace

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Southampton
follow this tag on MGN
Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Crystal Palace
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Premier League

Mourinho dig on fixtures bias towards Chelsea

Sport Gallery

Big wave surfing competition in Santander

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays