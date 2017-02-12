Mobile
Stoke’s loser claim disgraceful: Pulis

West Brom manager clears air on the allegations

Gulf News
 

London: West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has described claims that he called Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross a “loser” in a voice-mail message as “absolutely disgraceful”.

Stoke manager Mark Hughes said Pulis, his predecessor, had hit out at Shawcross after the centre-back suggested West Brom had leaked a story about new Stoke signing Saido Berahino’s failed drugs test.

Speaking after West Brom’s 2-2 draw at West Ham United on Saturday, Pulis said he had used the term “loser” in the voice-mail he left on Shawcross’s phone, but not in the context Hughes had suggested.

“It’s absolutely disgraceful,” said the Welshman, who had two spells as Stoke manager from 2002-2005 and 2006-2013.

