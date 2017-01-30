Spurs seek consistency ahead of Sunderland tie

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Spurs seek consistency ahead of Sunderland tie

Korean ‘Son’ may fall deeper after Kane’s return

Gulf News
 

Sunderland: Dutch striker Vincent Janssen believes South Korean teammate Son Heung-Min is demonstrating his growing importance to Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham Hotspur squad.

Son helped save Spurs from an FA Cup embarrassment at the hands of Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday and is in contention to retain his starting spot for the Premier League visit to bottom club Sunderland.

The 24-year-old South Korean international struck twice as Pochettino’s side fought back after trailing by two goals to the League Two side, eventually scoring the added time winner that booked a place in the fifth round.

The victory brought a huge sense of relief to White Hart Lane, but the team’s underwhelming display raised questions about Pochettino’s claim his squad is strong enough to sustain a Premier League title challenge.

The manager had made nine changes to the side that started in the draw with Manchester City the previous weekend, but Janssen — who appeared as a second half substitute — believes Son should be above criticism.

“If you see what Sonny has done all season, it’s incredible,” Janssen told the club’s official website. “He’s done well in every game and when he is on the pitch he shows what he can do.

“He is working very hard as well and you can see what kind of qualities he has. He’s a very, very good player, he helped us today and he’s helped us all season.

“He was very important and he got us through to the next round.”

Son led the attack in the absence of Harry Kane who was ruled out after picking up a knock against City.

The England striker is expected to be fit enough to make the trip to the Stadium of Light which could mean Son drops to the bench or operates in a deeper role.

The draw at City ended a run of six straight league victories that included the defeat of leaders Chelsea and Pochettino will be well aware his side have to piece together another winning streak if they are to close the gap on Antonio Conte’s side.

Spurs are nine points behind the leaders, but are about to enter a run of 12 league games that throws up just one meeting — away at Liverpool — with one of the current top six.

Kieran Trippier picked up a hip injury against Wycombe, and joins fellow defenders Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Danny Rose on the injury list.

Sunderland are rock bottom after failing to win in their last seven games as injuries begin to mount for David Moyes’ squad.

Eight players are currently unavailable in what has become the Wearside club’s fifth consecutive relegation fight.

Swedish midfielder Seb Larsson revealed: “Some days we walk out to train and we’ve only had eight or nine fit lads from the first team, which I don’t think I’ve experienced before.

“It’s frustrating for the manager not to have all his squad available, but you can’t dwell on it.”

 

Sutton shock Leeds in FA Cup

Jamie Collins went from builder to hero on Sunday as his penalty secured non-league Sutton a 1-0 win over second-tier highflyers Leeds United and a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time.

Sutton, whose assistant coach Ian Baird ironically captained Leeds to the 1987 FA Cup semi-finals, join Lincoln in the last 16, the first time in the competition’s history two non-league clubs have reached the fifth round.

Leeds, who are fourth in the Championship, had captain Liam Cooper sent off for a second bookable offence in the second-half. “It is a great day,” Collins told BBC Radio. “To beat Leeds is a fantastic achievement. I have got a lot of family here so that makes it even more special.

“On Friday I was on a building site.”

Sutton’s remarkable exploit followed two other upsets earlier on Sunday with third-tier Millwall beating Premier League Watford 1-0 and Championship outfit Fulham trouncing top-flight Hull 4-1.

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
FA Cup
follow this tag on MGNFA Cup
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
David Moyes
follow this tag on MGNDavid Moyes
Sunderland
follow this tag on MGNSunderland

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
FA Cup
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
David Moyes
follow this tag on MGN
Sunderland
follow this tag on MGN
 

Sutton shock Leeds in FA Cup

Read More

Also In Premier League

City crush West Ham to move level with Liverpool

Sport Gallery

Highlights: 2017 Dubai Tour ‘Stage 2’

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Woman to be deported for adultery

Woman to be deported for adultery