Referee Mark Clattenburg quitting Premier League for Saudi Arabia

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Referee Mark Clattenburg quitting Premier League for Saudi Arabia

He was in charge of the European Championship, Champions League and FA Cup finals last year

Gulf News
 

London: Mark Clattenburg, who refereed the top games in world soccer in 2016, is quitting the Premier League for a job in Saudi Arabia.

The English refereeing organisation announced Clattenburg’s departure in a statement which didn’t specify the role he will take.

Former Premier League referee Howard Webb has been director of referees for the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, but he was hired last week by Major League Soccer to lead the development of video technology for on-field officials.

Clattenburg, whose departure date from the Premier League is yet to be announced, revealed in an interview with The Associated Press in December that he would like a job outside England.

Clattenburg refereed the finals of the European Championship, Champions League and FA Cup last year.

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
FA Cup
follow this tag on MGNFA Cup
Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League
Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
FIFA World Cup
follow this tag on MGNFIFA World Cup
Major League Soccer
follow this tag on MGNMajor League Soccer

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
FA Cup
follow this tag on MGN
Champions League
follow this tag on MGN
Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Premier League

Ibrahimovic says he is football’s Indiana Jones

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Woman throws punch at man who groped her

Woman throws punch at man who groped her