Pochettino: Kane growing into a Tottenham legend
London: Mauricio Pochettino believes Harry Kane is on course to becoming a Tottenham Hotspur great after the striker scored the 100th club goal of his career.
Kane, 23, scored a first half hat-trick in his club’s 4-0 victory over Stoke City, reaching the century mark with his first goal and ending the game with his season tally on 22 goals.
“Harry has the profile to be a legend [at Tottenham],” said the Spurs manager. “Maybe he’s starting to be a legend with the goals he’s scoring and the way he behaves.
“He is so professional. I’ve said many times for me one of the best strikers in the world.”