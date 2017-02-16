Mobile
Pearson: Only hard work can save Foxes from drop

Former Leicester City manager says it is time for Ranieri’s side to dig in

Gulf News
 

London: Former Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson has urged the relegation-threatened Premier League champions to rediscover their identity and concentrate on the formula that worked for them during their title-winning campaign.

Following last season’s stunning triumph, Leicester have fallen into a remarkable tailspin and are currently hovering just a point and a place above the drop zone with 13 games remaining.

“I think what they need to do is get back to their identity. You ask people what Leicester City are [and] they would say they are a very good team who work hard,” Pearson told British media.

Leicester were bottom for most of the 2014-15 campaign but pulled off a stirring turnaround under Pearson to stay up after winning seven of their last nine matches to finish 14th. He was replaced by Claudio Ranieri in the subsequent off-season.

“They out-work people and even that has been questioned of them this season. They have to make sure if there are any question marks internally they find the answers. That is the bottom line,” Pearson added.

“You can’t spend your time listening to people who have opinions externally. There have been criticisms coming their way and they have to find the answers to that.

“You can spend a lot of time talking but now is probably the time for actions rather than words.”

Leicester travel to third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Leicester City
Premier League
