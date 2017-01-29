Payet moves back to Marseille for 25m pounds

London: France international Dimitri Payet’s long drawn out transfer saga ended on Sunday as Premier League side West Ham agreed to sell him to Ligue 1 outfit Marseille for a reported 25 million pounds (29.3m euros, $31.3m). The 29-year-old — who starred for the Hammers last season scoring 12 goals — had effectively gone on strike at the beginning of the month. He said he would not play for the club again and his and his wife’s priority was a return to France and his former club. However, having turned down two earlier bids — reported to be 19m pounds and 20m pounds — West Ham changed their tune with the higher offer and also having signed Scotland international Robert Snodgrass from Hull.