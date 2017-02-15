Neuer: Guardiola has not asked me to move to Man City

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Neuer: Guardiola has not asked me to move to Man City

Star goalkeeper says he is happy at Bayern

Gulf News
 

Munich: Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has poured cold water on the latest speculation that he could be reunited with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City next season.

The 30-year-old, Germany’s first choice goalkeeper since the 2010 World Cup, has a Bayern contract until June 2021.

But Neuer has been linked with a move to City, whose shot-stopper Claudio Bravo has struggled this season.

There has been speculation that City’s ex-Bayern coach Guardiola will try to lure Neuer to Manchester, but the German says he is happy in Bavaria.

“There was no contact and I’m happy and satisfied here,” said Neuer, who signed his Bayern extension in April 2016.

“It honours me that there’s speculation and talk about it.

“But Pep still has my phone number and he hasn’t called me, so everything’s fine.”

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Pep Guardiola
follow this tag on MGNPep Guardiola
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Pep Guardiola
follow this tag on MGN
Germany
follow this tag on MGN
bayern munich

Also In Premier League

Ibrahimovic says he is football’s Indiana Jones

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Woman throws punch at man who groped her

Woman throws punch at man who groped her