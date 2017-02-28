Muted Mourinho knows United still have a way to go

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Muted Mourinho knows United still have a way to go

Refusal to delight in first major trophy at the club sent out deliberate message

Image Credit: Reuters
Manchester United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates with Jose Mourinho after their win over Southampton in the EFL Cup Final at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday.
Gulf News
 

London: No prizes for guessing why Jose Mourinho was underwhelmed by his first trophy at Manchester United.

The performance was ragged, the prize modest for a double Champions League-winning manager.

He was in no rush to encourage the idea that a scraped win over Southampton in a League Cup final should be the limit of United’s ambitions.

This was classic reverse psychology by the man whose appointment last May was announced thus by Ed Woodward, United’s chief executive: “Jose Mourinho is quite simply the best manager in the game today.”

Mourinho had spent much of the build-up to this final extolling the virtues of the English cups — even lecturing fellow foreign managers about their importance.

Yet, in the moment of victory, he looked almost as if United had lost. But while Louis van Gaal’s successor plays political games with his players, the rest of us can at least acknowledge United’s recovery under his management.

There will be those who say Van Gaal is still ahead of Mourinho by virtue of his FA Cup win last May, hours before he was sacked and Mourinho was appointed in his place.

For Van Gaal, the FA Cup was a farewell present; for Mourinho, the EFL Cup ought to be a mere trinket on the road to a renaissance.

Nobody would guarantee it. United are still painfully dependent on Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who scored two of their three goals, including the headed winner in the 87th minute.

Mourinho and Zlatan are quite a pair. One of the new manager’s first acts was to summon the old Swedish nobleman to Manchester in the face of grumbling about his age.

Was a then 34-year-old giant really the shape of United’s future? Mourinho never thinks dreamily.

He knew United needed an inspirational figure to set the standard for a squad increasingly accustomed to seeing managers come and go (and one, it must be said, not especially animated or determined).

To dismiss this 3-2 victory over Southampton as a mere bagatelle ignores where United were before Mourinho swept in.

Yes, they were FA Cup winners, but they were also an unbalanced squad weighed down by transfer market punts — the consequences of which Mourinho is still addressing.

In those first few weeks and months he seemed sour and conflict-addicted.

Sounding like an exiled general who missed his family, he even moaned about his personal life in Manchester.

Some thought he had entered a kind of terminal middle-age alienation from the thing he used to be so good at, and was about to wreck the joint again, as he had at Chelsea.

‘What’s eating Jose?’ was a common theme in essays about his first autumn at Old Trafford. What was eating him, probably, was the culture problem in the squad: the lack of edge and dynamism.

Seen from that low starting point, United’s improved league form and this first trophy nine months into his reign assume greater significance. You would not sell your car to watch this United side.

They have none of the zip or fizz of Sir Alex Ferguson’s teams. But Mourinho has restored something that went missing: a bottom-line standard of how a Manchester United XI are expected to perform; a basic level of ambition. United fell below that minimum performance level at Wembley, which is why Mourinho declined to rejoice.

He knew Southampton had brought greater spirit to the occasion. He will be aggrieved at how easily Chris Smalling was turned for the excellent Manolo Gabbiadini’s second goal, and by Paul Pogba’s inability to impose himself on the game. He will have been upset generally by United’s defending and disjointed attacking. He may even have been a touch embarrassed to be leaving London with the trophy. Without ‘Zlatan’, the cup would be bobbing its way to Southampton.

So in those circumstances Mourinho was obliged to show displeasure, though some will feel he took it a bit too far.

United are in an FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea as well as the Europa League round of 16, with FC Rostov.

They desperately need a return to the Champions League, in which they finished third in a group containing Wolfsburg, PSV Eindhoven and CSKA Moscow last season under Van Gaal.

They are currently sixth in the Premier League — but only two points behind Arsenal in fourth.

So while hardly transformational, this EFL Cup victory at least established a point about Mourinho’s management, and where United ought to be heading.

“It’s not easy to win titles, it’s not easy to win titles so many times, it’s not easy to cope with that pressure that I put myself under with my career,” Mourinho said.

So, along with the self-regard there is internal strain: a standard he has to live by. There is still much to do.

Pogba’s immense transfer fee (pounds 89 million (Dh405 million) remains emblematic of United’s overspending, and the core of United players capable of matching Chelsea or Manchester City is still too small, as this game intimated. It is rare for Mourinho to confront such wholesale rebuilding. At Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Chelsea again he started from a higher base of talent. But this was a step, for one of the few managers capable of correcting all the mistakes United made.

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Southampton
follow this tag on MGNSouthampton
FA Cup
follow this tag on MGNFA Cup
Louis van Gaal
follow this tag on MGNLouis van Gaal
Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League
Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
Europa League
follow this tag on MGNEuropa League
Jose Mourinho
follow this tag on MGNJose Mourinho

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Southampton
follow this tag on MGN
FA Cup
follow this tag on MGN
Louis van Gaal
follow this tag on MGN
Champions League
follow this tag on MGN
Premier League
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Premier League

Guardiola rules out Hart return

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays