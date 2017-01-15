Mobile
Mourinho sack ‘cost’ Chelsea over $10 million

Media reports say Blues had lost 80.8m euros in 2015 season

Gulf News
 

London: The dismissal of coach Jose Mourinho cost Chelsea 9.5 million euros (Dh37.14 million) in late 2015, the capital football club has revealed.

The Portuguese coach, who is now in charge of Manchester United, was fired in December 2015 after Chelsea’s poor start in the English Premier League (EPL), according to reports. Mourinho received that amount as compensation for the termination, according to Chelsea on Saturday. According to Chelsea’s financial report for the 2015-2016 season, the English club lost some 80.8 million euros during the season, when the team finished the EPL in the 10th position.

Premier League

Premier League
Jose Mourinho
Premier League

Premier League
Jose Mourinho
chelsea

