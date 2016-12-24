Mourinho dig on fixtures bias towards Chelsea

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Mourinho dig on fixtures bias towards Chelsea

United boss ready to release midfielder Schneiderlin

Gulf News
 

Manchester: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said on Friday he is willing to let midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin leave Old Trafford amid interest from Premier League rivals West Bromwich Albion.

No deal can be officially completed until the new year, when the transfer window is open, and the two clubs will have to finalise terms over his departure after 18 months at Old Trafford.

But Schneiderlin is destined to leave after telling Mourinho he wants to quit United for regular first-team football.

“Yeah,” said Mourinho when asked if he would consider the offer. “He is a great professional, fantastic boy, very honest, very open and opens his heart a couple of times.

“My answer is simple: if he’s playing regular with me I have the right to say no way. If he’s not playing regular I have no right to tell a player that wants to be happy — to say to a player you’re going nowhere.

“My answer was, if the offer is right and our board thinks that the offer is a good offer in relation to the quality of a very good player like Morgan, I would not stop him to go.”

French international midfielder Schneiderlin, 27, joined United when Louis van Gaal was in charge in the summer of 2015 in a deal that could have reached a reported 27 million pounds (31.7m euros, $33m).

However, it had quickly become apparent that Mourinho saw no future for him in a new-look United style and Schneiderlin, along with Dutch winger Memphis Depay, looks increasingly certain to leave the club next month.

Meanwhile, Mourinho has echoed the complaints of Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger over the holiday period fixture list that seems to favour current league leaders Chelsea.

Antonio Conte’s side play three games over a 10-day period due to their games being staggered by television coverage, while United and Arsenal must play three times in eight days and Liverpool three in seven.

At least Mourinho’s position is strengthened by injured players returning to fitness with Luke Shaw his only current absentee.

The central defensive position that has caused him so many problems this season has been strengthened with Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Daley Blind all fit and available.

“The busy period is for some clubs, not for everyone,” said Mourinho of Chelsea’s fixtures. “If you analyse the fixtures there is no congestion for them.

“It looks like the fixtures are chosen to give rest for some and to create problems to others.

“But we are used to it because we are in the Europa League and the Europa League is a competition that creates more difficulties — we know that, Southampton know that, Tottenham will know that later.

“For us it’s more of the same.

“It’s good for us to have everyone available but Luke Shaw and he’s not far away.”

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Arsenal
follow this tag on MGNArsenal
Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
Europa League
follow this tag on MGNEuropa League
Liverpool
follow this tag on MGNLiverpool
Jose Mourinho
follow this tag on MGNJose Mourinho
Southampton
follow this tag on MGNSouthampton
Arsene Wenger
follow this tag on MGNArsene Wenger

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Arsenal
follow this tag on MGN
Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
Europa League
follow this tag on MGN
Liverpool
follow this tag on MGN
Jose Mourinho
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Premier League

Bradley: Failure to pick up points proved costly

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees