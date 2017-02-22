Mobile
Missing cup final could trigger Rooney’s China deal

Wembley woe may hasten striker’s departure from Old Trafford in multi-million deal

Image Credit: Reuters
Manchester United’s Wayne Rooney and manager Jose Mourinho (L) during training on Tuesday.
Gulf News
 

St-Etienne: Wayne Rooney’s prospects of moving to the Chinese Super League before the close of their transfer window next week could hinge on whether Jose Mourinho includes the Manchester United captain in his squad for Sunday’s EFL Cup final against Southampton.

Mourinho admitted Tuesday that he could not guarantee Rooney would still be a United player after next Tuesday, when the Chinese transfer window closes, despite claiming that he would never push him out and wants him to stay.

But Rooney could decide that his interests would be best served by moving to China now — on wages of more than £600,000 (Dh2.7 million) a week — as opposed to the summer, if he fails to make Mourinho’s 18-man squad. That would offer the clearest indication yet that he does not figure prominently in the manager’s plans.

In turn, Mourinho repeatedly refused to kill off rumours Rooney could leave next week. “You have to ask him,” said Mourinho, when asked if he could end the speculation surrounding the England captain.

“Of course, I can’t guarantee [he stays]. I cannot guarantee that I’m here next week, how can I guarantee that a player is here next season? “What I can guarantee is that if one day Wayne leaves the club, it is not because I want him to leave the club. I would never push a legend of this club to another destiny. You have to ask him if he sees himself staying in the club for the rest of his career or sees himself moving.”

Asked again, whether he could guarantee Rooney would still be a United player after the close of the Chinese window, Mourinho added: “It is not a question for me because I am happy to have him. You have to ask him, not me. I was very open with you in the answer. I don’t want him to leave.”

Mourinho said that Rooney had not travelled to France for the second leg of their Europa League round-of-16 tie in France Wednesday because he was injured. But Rooney trained with teammates Tuesday morning and is understood to have also been fit to face Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup on Sunday. Rooney’s last appearance for United came as a half-time substitute against Hull City in the Premier League on Feb 1 and the player, who has 16 months left on his existing £300,000-a-week contract at Old Trafford, is reluctant to remain a bit-part player after being gradually phased out by Mourinho.

A move is very much still on and Rooney has offers worth at least £32 million a year, with Beijing Guoan, who tried and failed to sign him last summer, and Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao among the clubs interested. United would stand to earn a substantial fee for the 31-year-old and clear space on the wage bill for summer target Antoine Griezmann. Mourinho added: “I don’t know [if he will be fit for the League Cup final on Sunday], it was the first time he trained and didn’t even train 100 per cent with the group. “Yes, he was doing the warm-up and basic things after that but, when the training session was high in intensity, he was not training ...”

— The Telegraph Group Ltd, London 2017

 

Fact Box

Europa League round of 32 second leg fixtures:

 

Thursday, February 23

(Kick-offs 10pm UAE time unless stated):

Osmanlıspor v Olympiacos 8pm

Ajax v Legia Warsaw

Besiktas v H. Be’er Sheva

Apoel Nicosia v Ath. Bilbao

Zenit v Anderlecht

Roma v Villarreal

(Following kick-offs five past midnight UAE time unless stated):

Fiorentina v Mönchengladbach

Lyon v AZ Alkmaar

Shakhtar v Celta Vigo

Sparta Prague v FC Rostov

Genk v Astra Giurgiu

København v Ludogorets

Tottenham v Gent

Fact Box

