Mignolet saves penalty as Liverpool rescue Chelsea draw in Premier League

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Mignolet saves penalty as Liverpool rescue Chelsea draw in Premier League

Liverpool goalkeeper saves Costa penalty that could have won it for top-of-the-table Blues

Image Credit: Reuters
Chelsea's Diego Costa has his penalty saved by Liverpool's Simon Mignolet.
 

London: Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet went from zero to hero as Premier League leaders Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw at Anfield, while Arsenal’s title challenge was torpedoed by Watford’s shock 2-1 win on Tuesday.

Antonio Conte’s Chelsea grabbed the lead in the 25th minute when David Luiz cheekily took a quick free-kick that flashed past Mignolet, who was caught out while he lined up his defensive wall.

Mignolet looked bewildered that the Brazil defender’s effort wasn’t ruled out, but referee Mark Clattenburg allowed Luiz to celebrate his first goal since rejoining Chelsea from Paris Saint-Germain in August.

Georginio Wijnaldum came to Liverpool’s rescue as the midfielder equalised with a 57th minute header from James Milner’s cross.

Costa should have won it for Chelsea in the 76th minute when Joel Matip fouled him in the penalty area.

However, the Spain striker’s spot-kick was pushed away by Mignolet as the keeper made amends for his earlier error.

For just the second time in their last 17 leagues games, Chelsea finished without three points, but the Blues are still nine points clear of second placed Tottenham.

“It’s a pity Diego missed the penalty, but we must be happy with the result and the performance because it is not easy to play away at Liverpool,”Conte said.

Fourth placed Liverpool, 10 points behind Chelsea, have only won one of their last nine matches in all competitions, but their battling display at least partially eased the pain of Saturday’s FA Cup embarrassment against second tier Wolves.

“I’m not sure happy is the right word, but I’m proud because the boys did outstanding things against a really good side,” Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said.

At the Emirates Stadium, Arsene Wenger was again watching from high in the stands as he served his touchline ban and the Arsenal boss was rocked in the 10th minute when Younes Kaboul’s powerful strike deflected in off Aaron Ramsey.

Watford suffered an embarrassing FA Cup defeat at third tier Millwall on Sunday and had gone seven league games without a win.

But the view from the posh seats got even more uncomfortable for Wenger three minutes later as Troy Deeney doubled Watford’s lead with a close-range finish after Etienne Capoue unhinged the Arsenal defence.

Alex Iwobi got one back for Arsenal when the young winger rammed home from Alexis Sanchez’s cross in the 58th minute.

Stunned

Gunners forward Lucas Perez hit the crossbar in the closing stages, but Watford held on for their first league victory at Arsenal since 1988.

Arsenal are nine points behind Chelsea in third place and Wenger said: “It was obvious we were not sharp enough. It looked mentally that we were not ready for the challenges.

“Everybody in the Premier League is strong physically and 90 percent (effort) is not enough.”

Tottenham missed a chance to close the gap on Chelsea after being held to a dour 0-0 draw by struggling Sunderland.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side, who lost England left-back Danny Rose to a first half injury, rarely got into top gear in their second successive draw.

Struggling champions Leicester crashed to a third successive league defeat as Sam Vokes’ controversial strike gave Burnley a 1-0 win at Turf Moor.

Claudio Ranieri’s team were shattered when Michael Keane nodded down for Vokes from a corner and the ball appears to hit the striker’s hand before he lashed in from close range in the 87th minute.

Leicester, with just one win in their last eight league games, are now two points above the relegation zone.

“It was handball for everybody but not the referee. He didn’t see it and we lost the match,” Ranieri fumed.

Sam Allardyce celebrated his first league win as Crystal Palace manager at the sixth attempt as the lowly Eagles won 2-0 at Bournemouth.

Scott Dann’s 46th minute tap-in from Damien Delaney’s flick on put third bottom Palace ahead and Christian Benteke wrapped up the points in second half stoppage-time.

Fourth bottom Swansea boosted their bid for survival with a 2-1 win over Southampton at the Liberty Stadium.

Middlesbrough drew 1-1 with West Bromwich Albion at the Riverside Stadium.

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Aaron Ramsey
follow this tag on MGNAaron Ramsey
Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
Liverpool
follow this tag on MGNLiverpool
Southampton
follow this tag on MGNSouthampton
Christian Benteke
follow this tag on MGNChristian Benteke
FA Cup
follow this tag on MGNFA Cup
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Aaron Ramsey
follow this tag on MGN
Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
Liverpool
follow this tag on MGN
Southampton
follow this tag on MGN
Christian Benteke
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Premier League

Former Chelsea star Lampard retires at 38

Sport Gallery

Highlights: 2017 Dubai Tour ‘Stage 2’

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah