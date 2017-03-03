McAuley, 37, closing in on new West Brom deal

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

McAuley, 37, closing in on new West Brom deal

Oldest outfield Premier League player set to be rewarded for fine form

Gulf News
 

London: West Bromwich Albion are likely to hand the Premier League’s oldest outfield player Gareth McAuley a new contract, manager Tony Pulis said ahead of Saturday’s clash with Crystal Palace.

The 37-year-old defender is the club’s joint-top scorer with striker Salomon Rondon with seven goals in all competitions this season.

“Gareth McAuley has been fantastic and we are very close to agreeing a new deal with him. His performances have been special,” Pulis told reporters on Friday.

“McAuley’s fitness level is first class. He’s a wonderful lad around the dressing room. He’s a block you want to build around.” West Brom have been boosted by the return of defender Craig Dawson, who sustained a minor injury last week, but will be without influential winger Matt Philips, who has scored four goals this season.

Pulis declined to comment on his ongoing legal battle with Palace, after the Premier League Managers’ Arbitration Tribunal ordered him to pay 3.7 million pounds (Dh16.6 million) in damages to his former club following his departure.

British media reported this week that Pulis had not yet carried out the tribunal’s instructions, after it ruled that he had secured an early payment of his bonus from Palace by “deceit”.

“The situation is the lawyers have told me not to say anything and when the situation is concluded then I will have my say on it,” Pulis added.

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
Crystal Palace
follow this tag on MGNCrystal Palace

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
Crystal Palace
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Premier League

Wood double keeps Leeds in Premier League hunt

Sport Gallery

Murray wins first title of year in Dubai

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Boyfriend cleared of leaving body in street

Boyfriend cleared of leaving body in street

Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told

Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Dubai’s largest park to come up in DubaiLand

Dubai’s largest park to come up in DubaiLand

Indian workers face pension woes

Indian workers face pension woes

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Mounting medical bills worry mum of twins

Mounting medical bills worry mum of twins