Manchester United legends hail Antoine Griezmann swoop

Abu Dhabi: Manchester United greats Dwight Yorke and Peter Schmeichel believe French forward Antoine Griezmann could be the man to help fire Jose Mourinho’s men to glory.

Reports in France suggested this week that United had agreed terms to sign the Atletico Madrid star for £85.5 million (Dh393m) in the summer transfer window.

United have since denied this, but speculation over the potential transfer of Griezmann — who was rated the third-best player in the Ballon d’Or awards in December — persists, particularly due to his firm friendship with the club’s midfielder Paul Pogba.

“I think anyone involved in football is going to be delighted [if he joins United] because he’s one of the top players in the world now,” said Yorke, who scored 52 times in 96 appearances for United between 1998 and 2002.

“I think outside of [Lionel] Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo, he’s in the top-five [players] in the world, for sure. It would be fantastic if we were to get him.”

Yorke added that Griezmann, who was the top-scorer at last year’s European Championships for France on home soil with six goals, would add a vital cutting edge to United’s blunt attack.

Statistics revealed after the club’s 0-0 draw with Hull City on Wednesday showed that they had converted only 33 of their 391 chances this season to leave them sixth in the Premier League.

“They are certainly creating more chances than in the last three seasons,” the 45-year-old Trinidadian Yorke said, speaking at an event held by club sponsors Gulf Oil at the Taj Hotel in Business Bay, Dubai. “We have struggled in that department in terms of creating opportunities. Now that we are creating opportunities, we are not converting them.

“We have got to look for a proper number nine who gets you 20-plus goals. You look at anyone who wins the Premier League over the years, and they have had a striker who scored 20-odd goals.”

“Antoine Griezmann has had a fantastic year,” added Schmeichel, United’s shot-stopper between 1991 and 1999.

“He’s been one of those guys who’s had a really tough entry into his career that has made him strong,” he went on, referring to Griezmann’s initiation at La Liga minnows, Real Sociedad. “A player like him is always welcome at Manchester United with the skillset he has.”

The 53-year-old Dane was, however, wary of celebrating the Frenchman’s arrival too soon.

“When you are connected to Manchester United, you get all sorts of reports about all sorts of players. I’d like to see him first before making a comment on it.

“I was asked about [Marseille and former West Ham player, Dimitri] Payet recently. I said Payet was a good player, the kind of player that Manchester United loves to have, that inspires the fans. But I didn’t say: ‘Yeah, it’s a good idea, go and buy him.’ And what happened? All the newspapers said the next day: ‘Schmeichel says go and buy Payet’ and I didn’t mean that.”