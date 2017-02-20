Mobile
Man United’s Rashford has vengeance in mind for Chelsea

Young striker believes Blues have ‘one over’ Red Devils after 4-0 drubbing

Gulf News
 

London: Marcus Rashford insists Manchester United will be on a revenge mission when they face Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-finals at Stamford Bridge.

Jose Mourinho’s side suffered an embarrassing 4-0 defeat against the Premier League leaders in west London in October.

It was a chastening afternoon for former Chelsea boss Mourinho on his first return to the Bridge since being sacked at the end of his second spell with the Blues.

Chelsea fans rubbed salted into their old idol’s wounds by chanting “You’re not special any more” at the manager who once dubbed himself ‘the special one’.

Now United have a chance to make amends in the FA Cup after Sunday’s draw pitted them against Antonio Conte’s runaway leaders.

Asked if United owed Chelsea one, Rashford said: “Yeah, definitely. They’ve got one over us.”

Rashford scored United’s first half equaliser as they moved into the last eight of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win at second tier Blackburn on Sunday.

And the young England striker sees no reason why United can’t avenge that October defeat at Chelsea despite their opponents’ fine form this season.

“I mean, at this stage of the competition you’re going to be facing a good team no matter where you go,” Rashford said.

“I think we’ve just got to take it game by game. We’re on a good run of form and so are they, so I think it’ll be a good game.

“But we’ll go there confident and to win the game.”

