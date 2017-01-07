Loris may be back under the Liverpool bar

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Loris may be back under the Liverpool bar

Klopp banks on reserves for Bournemouth challenge

Gulf News
 

Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp cited fixture congestion as the chief reason for fielding an almost unrecognisable Liverpool line-up in the third round of the FA Cup at Exeter last season.

A year on, the 49-year-old German is following the same path against League Two (fourth tier) opposition from the south-west of England once more, this time in the form of Plymouth.

Klopp has to factor in the effects of the demanding Christmas schedule, which forced his side to play two matches in less than 48 hours last weekend, beating Manchester City 1-0 on the Saturday before conceding two penalties in a 2-2 draw at Sunderland.

He also has to consider the fact Liverpool play the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final at Southampton on Wednesday, meaning rotation to keep players fresh is inevitable.

Klopp has indicated Loris Karius, dropped midway through last month after mistakes brought heavy criticism, will return in goal, in order to give Simon Mignolet a breather.

“There is a big chance Loris will play,” said Klopp. “He has been training outstandingly well which is good to see.

“It’s difficult to speak about these things in public because it becomes a story but we cannot ignore the pressure you make.

“That’s how it is, we have to cope with it, deal with it.

“That is why you see I made the change and I am sure Loris will benefit from this step back, or step aside.

“Simon has done a really, really outstanding job for us since he’s been playing again and forced Loris to train at the highest level because we have two really good goalkeepers. It was good for him.”

Klopp will also rest a number of key first-team players who picked up relatively minor injuries during or before the holiday period, including James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip and Daniel Sturridge.

It means there will be opportunities for players who have largely been on the fringes, such as midfielder Kevin Stewart, and for young players seeking to gain match experience, such as defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

At least, unlike a year ago, Liverpool start their FA Cup third-round tie with home advantage.

That ought to give Klopp a chance of avoiding the scares of last season, when his team of fringe players and youth products had to come back from behind twice to draw 2-2 at Exeter before winning the replay.

Plymouth, FA Cup semi-finalists in 1984 and quarterfinalists as recently as 2007, are second in League Two, having responded well to the disappointment of losing to AFC Wimbledon in last season’s promotion play-off final.

Manager Derek Adams has reshaped his squad considerably since last season’s promotion failure, signing 14 players on a permanent basis during the summer and two more since the January transfer window opened.

Perhaps the most intriguing of all the arrivals are former Cameroon Under-20 international defender Yann Songo’o, who has played club football in Spain and the United States, and striker David Goodwillie, who has rather lost his way since winning three caps for Scotland between 2010 and 2011.

“I’m sure no one will be daunted by it and we’re going up there to enjoy it,” said Plymouth midfielder David Fox.

“There’s no pressure on us at the end of the day.

“We’ve got a huge following going, backing us and we’re going to really enjoy it.”

More from Premier League

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Spain
follow this tag on MGNSpain
Wimbledon
follow this tag on MGNWimbledon
Daniel Sturridge
follow this tag on MGNDaniel Sturridge
Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
Liverpool
follow this tag on MGNLiverpool
LIVERPOOL
follow this tag on MGNLIVERPOOL

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Spain
follow this tag on MGN
Wimbledon
follow this tag on MGN
Daniel Sturridge
follow this tag on MGN
Premier League
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Premier League

Ozil links Arsenal future to coach Wenger

Sport Gallery

Pics: Al Mazroui wins Mohammad Endurance Cup

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car