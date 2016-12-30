Liverpool vs Manchester City — the fans’ view

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Liverpool vs Manchester City — the fans’ view

Call from the Kop a home win, while the Citizens fear falling further behind

Gulf News
 

Liverpool: Second-placed Liverpool host Manchester City, who are third, in the clash between the two Premier League title-chasing teams on Saturday.

Here is what fans of the two clubs have to say: Peter Phillips, The Kop Table Podcast: “It’s obviously very important to get all three points on Saturday to keep us as close to (leaders) Chelsea as possible.

“The confidence among the team will be high after the midweek victory over Stoke. With the New Year’s Eve atmosphere and a full house at Anfield to roar them on, it promises to be a very exciting game.

“Manchester City’s passing game will make it difficult. That said, with the high tempo pressing game Jurgen Klopp likes to play, City are going to have to be quick in possession because Liverpool players will be swarming around them at every opportunity to intercept.

“It’s massively important that we use this opportunity to send a message to the other teams around us that we are going to fight tooth and nail to be in with a chance to win the title come May.

“I’m always cautious about making predictions but I’m going to go for a 4-2 Liverpool win this weekend. Our forward players can be devastating but our defence is prone to conceding a goal or two against the better teams in the league.

“We have had a couple of sloppy results at Bournemouth and Burnley but overall we have been consistent and we have shown we have a great squad who are confident of beating any team in the Premier League. For now, the title race is wide open — but we’ll be ready to pounce when Chelsea drop a few points.”

Ric Turner, Bluemoon MCFC: “I’m always apprehensive about our chances at Anfield, and with good reason — we’ve only won once there in the last 35 years, which is a quite staggering statistic.

“I think we’ll find it tough on Saturday, and would be more than happy with a point. I’m not confident though, and think Liverpool will edge it 2-1.

“It’s vital that we weather the early storm because Liverpool will come flying out of the blocks. It’s going to be a big test for Pep Guardiola but I’m sure he’ll relish the tactical battle with Jurgen Klopp.

“I think some people have a misconception of Pep Guardiola as being a manager who is obsessed with the concept of “tiki-taka” football. But, as he’s stated himself this week, possession for the sake of it is futile.

“Ball retention is obviously important in order to dominate games, but there has to be an end product that has been lacking at times of late.

“I think we’ll see an improvement with return of Sergio Aguero and once Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus settle into the side.

“It’ll be a relief if Philippe Coutinho, as expected, misses out through injury but the front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi will undoubtedly cause us problems. Adam Lallana is in good form too and is a constant menace.

“Liverpool started the season well, and not having European football as a distraction is a huge advantage, as Leicester showed last season.

“They’ve already been to The Emirates, White Hart Lane and Stamford Bridge and secured impressive results. Chelsea are still obviously the favourites to win the league, but Liverpool are very much in contention.”

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
Liverpool
follow this tag on MGNLiverpool
Adam Lallana
follow this tag on MGNAdam Lallana
LIVERPOOL
follow this tag on MGNLIVERPOOL
Sergio Aguero
follow this tag on MGNSergio Aguero
Burnley
follow this tag on MGNBurnley
Pep Guardiola
follow this tag on MGNPep Guardiola

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
Liverpool
follow this tag on MGN
Adam Lallana
follow this tag on MGN
LIVERPOOL
follow this tag on MGN
Sergio Aguero
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Premier League

I nearly walked out on Chelsea, says Costa

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject