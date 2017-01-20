Mobile
Livermore joins West Brom from strugglers Hull

Pulis delighted to snap up signing manager believes has more to offer than he has shown

Gulf News
 

London: Jake Livermore became West Brom manager Tony Pulis’ first capture of the transfer window on Friday with the midfielder agreeing to move from Premier League strugglers Hull.

The 27-year-old — capped once by England when he was at Spurs — cost a reported 10 million pounds (Dh45.1 million) and signed a four-and-a-half year contract.

Livermore, who served a suspension in 2015 for taking cocaine which was lifted when it was revealed he resorted to it after his newborn child died, could make his debut against another of the Premier League sides battling for survival Sunderland on Saturday.

“I watched him (Livermore) a lot when he was at Tottenham and thought he would go on to establish himself as a top six player,” said Pulis.

“Maybe he has just drifted away a little from that — although having said that two promotions and a Cup final with Hull should not be forgotten.

“But I believe this lad is a very, very good player and I’m delighted we’ve got him.”

Livermore had been at Hull since the 2013/14 season when he went on loan from Spurs and was an integral part of the side that reached the FA Cup final and lost 3-2 after extra-time to Arsenal — the move became permanent on the back of his performances that campaign.

Premier League
United Kingdom
Sunderland
Premier League
United Kingdom
Sunderland
west bromwich albion

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

8 things to stop wasting your money on in 2017

25 shops caught for remittance racket

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

