Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Lindelof ready to take next step, says Ibrahimovic

Speculation increases that fellow Swede set to move to Man Utd from Benfica

Gulf News
 

Manchester: Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes his fellow Swede Victor Lindelof has the talent to shine for the world’s top teams amid growing speculation the Benfica defender is set to join his compatriot at Manchester United in January.

British media reported that United have opened talks with Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira over a 38 million-pound (Dh172.5 million) move for Lindelof, who has 11 international caps, in the upcoming transfer window.

“He (Lindelof) is growing. He has a lot of responsibility with the national team now,” striker Ibrahimovic said of the highly rated 22-year-old.

“Is he good enough for United? I think he is ready for the big clubs out there. It is up to him what he wants and what the situation says. Whatever he chooses, it will be good for him,” Ibrahimovic added.

“I know he is hot on the market so let him make the right choice for him.” Lindelof has spent five years in Portugal, making his senior debut for Benfica in 2013 and going on to establish himself as a cornerstone of the first team.

Quick and athletic, Lindelof is an excellent reader of the game, strong in the tackle and comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Having made his international debut in March this year, he quickly established himself as first choice for Sweden, starting all three games at Euro 2016.

United have struggled to find a reliable central defensive pairing since Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic left the club in 2014.

They signed Ivorian Eric Bailly this year but he has struggled with injuries along with England international Chris Smalling, and manager Jose Mourinho has played Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo together in recent weeks.

Sixth-placed United, who have won seven of their last 10 games in all competitions, host third-bottom Sunderland in the Premier League on Monday.

— Reuters

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Zlatan Ibrahimovic
follow this tag on MGNZlatan Ibrahimovic
Benfica
follow this tag on MGNBenfica
Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
Jose Mourinho
follow this tag on MGNJose Mourinho
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Sunderland
follow this tag on MGNSunderland

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Zlatan Ibrahimovic
follow this tag on MGN
Benfica
follow this tag on MGN
Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
Jose Mourinho
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Premier League

West Ham use ‘begging letter’ to seek loan deals

Sport Gallery

Big wave surfing competition in Santander

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party