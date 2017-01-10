Mobile
Lee reunited with Allardyce at Crystal Palace

Duo have worked together both at international and club level

Gulf News
 

London: Former England assistant manager Sammy Lee has linked up with Sam Allardyce again at Crystal Palace, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

Lee worked with Allardyce, who was sacked as England manager in September following a newspaper sting, at the national team and also before that at Bolton Wanderers. He left the England set-up in December.

“I am looking forward to once again working with Sammy,” Allardyce told the club website (www.cpfc.co.uk) after Lee’s appointment as assistant manager.

“It was great working with him at Bolton and is someone who has a wealth of experience both at club and international level over the years as well.” Allardyce was appointed Palace manager on December 23 on a 2-1/2 year contract, replacing the sacked Alan Pardew. The South Londoners are currently fourth from bottom, a point clear of Sunderland and Swansea City.

