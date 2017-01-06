Mobile
Koeman targets quality to strengthen Everton squad

Manager insists he will not buy just for the sake of it

Gulf News
 

Liverpool: Everton manager Ronald Koeman will focus on quality rather than quantity as he looks to improve his squad during the January transfer window.

Having lost winger Yannick Bolasie for up to a year with a knee injury, the Dutchman is looking to bolster his attacking options ahead of the second half of the season.

“We will see if we can get the players in that we want because that’s really important for the team,” Koeman told reporters ahead of Everton’s FA Cup third round clash against Leicester City on Saturday.

“If not, then we won’t sign other players because that’s not what I want.” The British media have linked the Merseyside club with out-of-favour Manchester United duo Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin but Koeman admitted that it would not be easy to complete deals in January.

“It’s always a game between the club who needs to sell, or would like to sell a player, and the club who is looking to buy a player,” he added.

“There are negotiations and sometimes they go fast and sometimes it takes more time.” Everton confirmed the signing of 19-year-old English winger Ademola Lookman from Charlton Atletic on Thursday.

Following the cup tie, seventh-placed Everton host fourth-placed Manchester City in the Premier League on January 15.

FA Cup
Leicester City
Premier League
Everton
Liverpool
Premier League

