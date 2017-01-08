Mobile
Koeman demands transfer action after cup exit

Everton squander lead to go down to Leicester

Gulf News
 

London: Everton manager Ronald Koeman has urged the club’s board to recognise the extent of his rebuilding job by backing him in the transfer market after Saturday’s FA Cup exit at home to Leicester City.

Everton let slip a one-goal lead at Goodison Park with Nigerian striker Ahmed Musa’s second-half brace enough to condemn the Merseyside club to a 2-1 third round defeat and the likelihood of another season without silverware.

“I know what we need to change and if everyone opens their eyes maybe we will get further on our improvement as a team,” Koeman told British media.

More from Premier League

