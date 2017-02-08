Jesus delighted by flying Manchester City start

Gabriel Jesus

Manchester: Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus said Wednesday he had been “surprised” by his extraordinary start to life in the Premier League.

The 19-year-old rising star arrived in England last month after City agreed a deal with Brazilian side Palmeiras in pre-season.

While some overseas players take time to adjust to the physicality and pace of the Premier League, Jesus has settled in immediately with three goals in four appearances, including a double in Sunday’s 2-1 win at home to Swansea.

Such has been his impact, he has kept Argentina ace Sergio Aguero out of the side for the last two matches, which has in turn led to speculation about the Argentine striker’s future at the Etihad Stadium.

“Yes, I am very surprised,” Jesus told mancity.com when asked how things had gone since he joined the club.

“Although I work a lot every single day, with everyone’s support, in order for that to happen.

“I am very happy. Each day I feel that I am adjusting really well, with the support of everyone in the club.

“The players, they help me every day and that makes me happy, even more because I am able to make a good start in a City shirt.”

Midfielder Yaya Toure has urged City not to put too much weight of expectation on young Jesus’ shoulders, despite his stunning start to his career at the Etihad.

“He is a very good player; very quick, sharp and clever. We realise we have to be careful, though, and we shouldn’t get too excited because he has to be focused,” Toure told British media.

“What we want to do is just continue to keep going and, at the end of the season, we can talk about him. We need to have young players because City are always a team who wants to win the league.”

City are currently third in the Premier League table, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.

Jesus will look to add to his goal tally in City’s next match, away to Bournemouth in the league, on Monday.

— Agencies