‘It is the best goal I have ever scored’

Manchester: Henrikh Mkhitaryan described his wonder volley as the “best goal” of his career as the Manchester United forward continued his dramatic resurgence at Old Trafford. From being frozen out earlier in the season, Mkhitaryan is fast establishing himself as a favourite among United supporters and marked his comeback from injury as a substitute with his third goal in as many games courtesy of a stunning piece of improvisation.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic whipped over a cross and Mkhitaryan, albeit from an offside position, hooked a volley into the far corner with a remarkable back-heel flick, despite the ball being behind him. “It’s the best goal I’ve ever scored,” the Armenia captain said.

“I was expecting the ball in front of me but I was already in front of it. The only thing I could do was to hit it with the back heel.”

Jose Mourinho, the United manager, was full of praise for Mkhitaryan. “All his career he has scored beautiful goals,” he said. “At the moment it is not just his goals, it is his defensive work, his creativity, and I’m so happy he has come back after his injury with this happiness and his feeling that people love him at Old Trafford.”

