‘It is the best goal I have ever scored’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

‘It is the best goal I have ever scored’

Armenian captain Mkhitaryan overjoyed with his wonder goal

Gulf News
 

Manchester: Henrikh Mkhitaryan described his wonder volley as the “best goal” of his career as the Manchester United forward continued his dramatic resurgence at Old Trafford. From being frozen out earlier in the season, Mkhitaryan is fast establishing himself as a favourite among United supporters and marked his comeback from injury as a substitute with his third goal in as many games courtesy of a stunning piece of improvisation.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic whipped over a cross and Mkhitaryan, albeit from an offside position, hooked a volley into the far corner with a remarkable back-heel flick, despite the ball being behind him. “It’s the best goal I’ve ever scored,” the Armenia captain said.

“I was expecting the ball in front of me but I was already in front of it. The only thing I could do was to hit it with the back heel.”

Jose Mourinho, the United manager, was full of praise for Mkhitaryan. “All his career he has scored beautiful goals,” he said. “At the moment it is not just his goals, it is his defensive work, his creativity, and I’m so happy he has come back after his injury with this happiness and his feeling that people love him at Old Trafford.”

— The Telegraph Group Limited, London 2016

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Jose Mourinho
follow this tag on MGNJose Mourinho

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Jose Mourinho
follow this tag on MGN
armenian massacrechelsea

Also In Premier League

Mourinho reveals Depay exile a deliberate ploy

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan