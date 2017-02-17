Mobile
Ibrahimovic says he is football’s Indiana Jones

Man United striker says he has been a Raider of the Temple of Triumph wherever he’s starred

Image Credit: Reuters
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Gulf News
 

Manchester: Zlatan Ibrahimovic compared himself to the action movie hero Indiana Jones after scoring his first hat-trick for Manchester United.

Just as fictional archaeologist Jones, played in a series of Hollywood movies by screen star Harrison Ford, usually returns from his adventures with a trophy, so too has the career of the much-travelled Ibrahimovic yielded plenty of silverware.

Ibrahimovic scored all of United’s goals in their 3-0 win at home to French club St Etienne in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 clash on Thursday.

That took the 35-year-old Swede’s tally for United to an impressive 23 goals in all competitions since his pre-season arrival at Old Trafford.

United are now favourites to win European club football’s second-tier tournament as well as next week’s League Cup final against Premier League rivals Southampton at Wembley.

Ibrahimovic, who has already won the Community Shield since joining United, said after Thursday’s match: “Every trophy for me is incredible, everywhere I came I won so if I can win something here I will be super happy.

“People that know me know that I play in many clubs and I try to do my best.

“Wherever I went I won, so I am like Indiana Jones,” added Ibrahimovic, who has been a member of national championship-winning sides in the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and France.

