I would be stupid to quit Spurs, Kane says

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane (left) is among the wish lists of Europe’s biggest clubs over the past 18 months.

London: Harry Kane has claimed it would be “stupid” for him or his teammates to consider leaving Tottenham Hotspur and he rates Mauricio Pochettino as one of the best managers in the world.

Kane, Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Kyle Walker, Danny Rose and Hugo Lloris have all played their way on to the wish lists of Europe’s biggest clubs over the past 18 months. But Tottenham have managed to secure their star players to long-term contracts and Kane is insistent there is nowhere better for them to be.

For the second successive season, Spurs are battling for the Premier League title and are looking forward to moving into their new pounds 750 million stadium in time for the 2018-19 season. Asked by Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport about the interest in him and his teammates, Kane said: “I would be surprised if any of my teammates were to leave now. Something’s going on here, we’re just missing that last step to win trophies. It would be stupid to leave now.”

Pochettino, who has transformed the fortunes of Kane and his colleagues, is clearly crucial to Tottenham keeping hold of their best players. “We have one of the best coaches in the world, perhaps the best,” added Kane.

“Soon there will be a new stadium. The future is promising.” Chelsea saw Diego Costa’s head turned by a huge offer from China this month, but Kane made it clear where his priorities lay. “You have to choose whether to take the money, or follow your own ambitions, playing in the best league in the world and winning titles.”

Meanwhile, defender Federico Fazio’s season-long loan to Roma will be turned into a permanent move at the end of the campaign, with the Italians having guaranteed the Argentine a contract until 2019.

— The Telegraph Group Limited, London 2017