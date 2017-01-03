Guardiola’s dark mood chimes with Man City form

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Guardiola’s dark mood chimes with Man City form

Things appear far from well after awkward BBC interview and claims he is already thinking of retirement

Image Credit: AFP
Manchester City’s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola kicks the ball back onto the pitch during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Burnley at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England.
Gulf News
 

London: Coaching great Pep Guardiola’s hint that Manchester City may be his last job has raised eyebrows and suggests the club’s erratic form is getting to the poker-faced Spaniard.

The 45-year-old told NBC his career was “arriving at the end” ahead of City’s 2-1 win over Burnley on Monday and followed up those comments with a moody exchange with the BBC — where he constantly rubbed his nose as if he had developed a nervous tic.

The Burnley win left City seven points off Premier League leaders Chelsea, who can go 10 points clear if they beat Spurs on Wednesday.

It all looked very different when City made an electrifying start to the season under Guardiola, winning their first 10 games including getting the better of his old rival Jose Mourinho in the Manchester derby.

However, since then, their form has slipped considerably with City at one point going six games without a win — Guardiola’s worst run as a manager.

Question marks over the wisdom of signing goalkeeper Claudio Bravo and his callous dispensing of fans’ favourite and England number one Joe Hart have been backed up by some nervy displays by the Chilean goalkeeper.

Bravo has not been helped by a creaking defence, which was brutally exposed by out of form champions Leicester in a 4-2 defeat in December, which led to Guardiola’s bizarre claim that he didn’t do tackling after his side failed to make a single tackle in 35 minutes.

With it the mask of serenity surrounding Guardiola has slipped as well leading to his suggesting to NBC that the City job could be his last.

“I will be at Manchester for the next three seasons, maybe more,” said Guardiola.

“I will not be on the bench until I am 60 or 65 years old. I feel the process of my goodbye has already started.

“I am arriving at the end of my coaching career, of this I am sure.”

Mourinho may wear his heart on his sleeve but Guardiola seems self-contained and almost cold in his press conferences, only once letting the mask slip when his Portuguese rival had provoked him one too many times when they were at Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Guardiola arrived at City with much fanfare as is only right with a man who whilst at Barcelona delivered 14 trophies in his four years at the helm.

However, his spell at Bayern Munich — replacing German Jupp Heynckes who had swept the domestic double and the Champions League — yielded three Bundesliga crowns but failed to land the Champions League.

“If my work is judged on whether I win the Champions League or not, I have failed,” he said after his final hopes of winning European football’s most prestigious trophy with Bayern Munich had disappeared last season, going out in the semi-finals to Atletico Madrid.

“I need to accept that. If people think I have failed, I have to accept that. If you think that I have failed, you have to write it.”

It is way too early to write off his City sojourn but the club will hope their dream capture as a coach does not turn into a nightmare.

For the moment the omens do not look good.

“You are the journalist,” Guardiola sharply said in the television interview with the BBC after Burnley when asked about Fernandinho’s red card.

“Ask the referee.”

Asked if Fernandinho had a disciplinary problem, Guardiola retorted: “I have to understand the rules here in England.”

Then told in the remarkably tetchy interview he did not look too happy, Guardiola forced a smile and said in a tone dripping with sarcasm: “More than you believe. I’m so happy, believe me. Happy New Year.”

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
Jose Mourinho
follow this tag on MGNJose Mourinho
Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Bundesliga
follow this tag on MGNBundesliga
Burnley
follow this tag on MGNBurnley
Pep Guardiola
follow this tag on MGNPep Guardiola

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
Jose Mourinho
follow this tag on MGN
Champions League
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Bundesliga
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Premier League

Spurs end Chelsea hopes of win record

Sport Gallery

In Pictures: Day 1 of Dakar Rally 2017

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler