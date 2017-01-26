Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Forward Zarate returns to England

Argentine joins Watford on a permanent move

Gulf News
 

London: Argentine forward Mauro Zarate has joined Watford from Fiorentina on a two-and-a-half-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

“The Hornets are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Argentine forward Mauro Zarate,” Watford said on their website, without revealing financial details of the transfer.

Zarate, 29, joined Fiorentina from West Ham United a year ago and made 26 appearances for the Serie A club, scoring seven goals.

In addition to West Ham, he has also played for Queens Park Rangers and Birmingham City in England, as well as formative club Velez Sarsfield, Qatari outfit Al Sadd, Lazio and Inter Milan.

Walter Mazzarri’s Watford are currently 14th in the Premier League table, eight points above the relegation zone, and visit third-tier Millwall in the FA Cup on Sunday.

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
Serie A
follow this tag on MGNSerie A
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Lazio
follow this tag on MGNLazio

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
Serie A
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Lazio
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Premier League

Payet moves back to Marseille for 25m pounds

Sport Gallery

Federer beats Nadal to win Australian Open

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services